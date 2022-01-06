Dogs can distinguish between different languages, study suggests
Researchers found distinct activity patterns in dogs’ brains when they compared responses to speech and non-speech, reports Tom Batchelor
Dogs can detect speech and distinguish between different languages, a new brain imaging study suggests.
Researchers in Hungary found the animals show different brain activity patterns depending on whether they hear a familiar or unfamiliar language.
The study’s authors said it was the first demonstration that a non-human brain can differentiate two languages.
