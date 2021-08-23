Dominic Raab is a very odd man. Even by the standards of Westminster, he is unusual, and mostly in a bad way. When he launched his now half-forgotten campaign to be Tory leader and prime minister in 2019, he said it was “a moment for calm, steely determination”, that is to get Brexit done.

He might have been right, but if anything, Raab suffers from a bit too much calm, steely determination. He is certainly a man driven, and in everything he does, he has his foot flat to the floor on the accelerator. He has no brakes and little apparent instinct for moderation or reflection when in the heat of “the moment”. His quietly spoken, almost diffident manner belies a consistently uncompromising mindset. In other words, he’s a bit of a nutter.

That’s a bit worrying, too, because not only is the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development affairs, a traditional “great office of state”, but he is also First Secretary of State, and thus formally the most senior member of the cabinet after the prime minister. Boris Johnson might have given him the role and titles because he represented no real threat, and to put Michael Gove in his place, but when Johnson fell ill with Covid last year, it was Raab who stood in for him, chairing committees and taking questions in the Commons.