Male dragonflies in hotter climates have less success in mating, study finds
Scientists fear the climate crisis could harm dragonflies’ reproduction, reports Lamiat Sabin
Male dragonflies in warm climates have evolved to keep cooler but have less success in mating, according to a new study.
Many male dragonflies have patches of dark pigmentation on their wings that they use to court female dragonflies and intimidate their rivals.
But the pigmentation can increase the body heat of dragonflies by as much as 2C, and this extra warmth could cause them to overheat in already warm climates.
