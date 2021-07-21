Early years settings under growing financial instability amid increasing Covid infections, new report finds

Next few months could be ‘most critical moment yet’ for nurseries and preschools, writes Zoe Tidman

Wednesday 21 July 2021 15:49
<p>A quarter of early years settings faced some form of closure during spring in England, Wales and Scotland, poll finds</p>

(Getty Images)

Early years settings are facing uncertainty over finances amid rising coronavirus infections in the UK, a new report has found.

Already this year, a quarter of nurseries and preschools in England, Wales and Scotland had to partially close during spring, according to a survey forming part of the research.

Meanwhile, 12 per cent spent time fully closed between the same months of March and May.

