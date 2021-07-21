Early years settings under growing financial instability amid increasing Covid infections, new report finds
Next few months could be ‘most critical moment yet’ for nurseries and preschools, writes Zoe Tidman
Early years settings are facing uncertainty over finances amid rising coronavirus infections in the UK, a new report has found.
Already this year, a quarter of nurseries and preschools in England, Wales and Scotland had to partially close during spring, according to a survey forming part of the research.
Meanwhile, 12 per cent spent time fully closed between the same months of March and May.
