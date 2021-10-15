And so the mastermind of heartache has done it again. Yesterday marked the long-awaited release of Adele’s new single, “Easy On Me”, the first song the acclaimed British singer has released since her award-winning 2015 album, 25.

It’s safe to say that her fans (myself included) are thrilled that their queen is back. But this is no ordinary Adele album. You see, with previous albums the singer has held her cards close to her chest in terms of who and what her songs are about. This time around, those cards have been laid out in front of us.

Yes, it’s about her divorce. In 2019, Adele split from her husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a nine-year-old son, Angelo. Their divorce was finalised earlier this year, and the singer has been open about its influence on her new music. When asked what her upcoming album, 30, was about during a hilarious Instagram Live, Adele replied, “Divorce, babe, divorce”. She also told British Vogue that she hopes it will offer some support to her son: “I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.”