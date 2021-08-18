The fall of Afghanistan played out on social media and changed the world

The Gulf war was the first conflict that played out on 24-hour rolling news. It feels like the fall of Afghanistan is the first conflict that was shaped by how it played on social media.

Unlike flare-ups with China in distant seas, or domestic terror in the closed world of North Korea, there are smartphones aplenty in Afghanistan. Those devices have provided a window on the situation and transformed how it played out in the US and beyond.

Without all of the vivid user-generated content, the situation would have been dry bulletin for Reuters: “Unrest as Taliban advances – busy scenes at airport as people try to flee”. Another colourless update to add to the pile in the American mind from a seemingly endless military quagmire.