Covering international news sometimes seems too much about reporting on “quarrels in far away countries we know nothing about”. And, if we are honest, many don’t care too much for foreign news.

But what is happening now in say, Belarus, Wuhan or Tunisia, is not confined in terms of importance and impact to those places. And the ripples of what happens in far away places can be found even when not looking.

On Sunday night, in a corner of London, I headed to the nearest local shop to pick up some breakfast for the next day. As I left the store, there were just two other people in the high street.