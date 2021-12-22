Over the past weeks, I’ve spent hours with hardcore opponents of vaccination and vaccination mandates in eastern Europe, as well as among my social circle, travelling down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and weird science.

While the anti-vaxxers get many things wrong about broader issues of public health and social ethics, there is one thing they get a bit right. Their hostility to rules that require people to show “health passes” before entering restaurants and cafes, boarding planes or hitting the gym is probably a healthy instinct.

“Scan this,” says one anti-vax T-shirt, with the image of a middle finger superimposed on a QR code. But if the health passes seem like something out of a dystopian science fiction movie, it is a film that began decades ago, and this is what the anti-vaxxers get dreadfully wrong about them.