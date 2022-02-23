Come for dinner,” said my Seattle neighbours. “We have a friend who is trying to help improve democracy.”

My neighbours are wonderful cooks, and warm hosts, who in the summer months will often drop off some bounty from their vegetable garden that they cannot make use of. An invitation to eat at their table is always enticing.

And in these troubled times, when faith in the nation’s democratic system is so fragile, who is going to turn down the chance to hear directly from someone with a plan to improve it? Yes, we said. Yes, please.