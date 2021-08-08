I recently wrote about the joy of the Olympics and it seems that many readers agree, with a number of letters praising the mixed-gender events and the camaraderie of the athletes.

As the Games in Tokyo were ending, another heartening event was taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal were the visitors for a pre-season friendly, but no away fans were allowed thanks to Covid-19 regulations. In their absence, Spurs fans put rivalries aside to welcome Arsenal's Bukayo Saka onto the pitch for the first time since Euro 2020. Saka received a warm round of applause as he replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Saka was one of the players, alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who faced sickening racial abuse for missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. As well as clapping Saka, Tottenham fans also displayed a banner which read: “North London stands with Bukayo Saka and all players against racism and discrimination.”