Man vs machine: Could AI be the future of journalism?

Al can be used to generate entire articles, coasting on the fumes of a headline or topic, that’s been fed to it.

And while Al is often used to augment or supplement human activity in various professions, including journalism, there is no evidence that artificial intelligence is taking over journalism.

For instance, many news organisations use Al-powered chatbots to engage with readers and help them find the news they need. Al can also be used to help journalists sort through large data sets to find relevant information and stories.