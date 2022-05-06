It’s been a week of TV host dramas. Boris Johnson asked “Who’s Lorraine?” at the end of his interview on Good Morning Britain as Susanna Reid went to hand over to Lorraine Kelly for her daytime programme.

Reid replied: “Who’s Lorraine...? Lorraine’s a legend.” Viewers who watched the interview mocked Johnson on social media for his seemingly out-of-touch remark. “Made my morning,” Kelly reacted to Johnson not knowing who she is.

Anne Robinson also made headline news this week when she announced that she was stepping down from Countdown after only a year amid rumours of a rift with Rachel Riley.