On Wednesday, Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked and murdered in County Offaly, Ireland, while out for an afternoon run.

On Saturday, thousands of people came together across Ireland and the UK in memory of Murphy, another woman whose life has been violently cut short. At 4pm in Camden Square, north London, hundreds gathered to lay flowers, sign a book of condolences and observe a minute’s silence, far exceeding the numbers expected by the vigil’s organisers.

Ashling Murphy’s death comes just three months after the sentencing of Wayne Couzens, who was a serving Metropolitan Police officer when he kidnapped, raped and murdered 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard on her way home. He received a whole-life term.