There’s no point in underestimating Biden’s challenges

T

he mean tweets are now low-impact press releases. The random firings are over. The reality TV-style presidency is slowly fading from memory.

But things aren’t all rosy in America. Biden, a fairly unremarkable politician who flamed out twice before in his quest to become president, was resurrected politically thanks to a national moment seemingly made for him; after four years of tumult, coarseness, norm-breaking and wild twists, a grandfatherly commander-in-chief with a knack for human connection seemed just what the doctor ordered.

And, while he’s mostly stuck to the script – no 2am Twitter rants, limited media engagement, and deftly passing one of this three planned spending bills — there are some narrative-threatening problems emerging for the 46th president.