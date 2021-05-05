S

ince Franklin D Roosevelt’s whirlwind first term pioneering the New Deal in an effort to combat the Great Depression, the 100-day milestone has been of great note in American presidencies.

On 29 April 2021, Joe Biden met this mark with an approval rating of 53.8 per cent, according to FiveThirtyEight, in comparison to Donald Trump’s historic low of 43 per cent.

He raced ahead with executive orders – both creating new and revoking existing ones – with a total of 41 to Trump’s still-high 32.