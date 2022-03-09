The Ukraine crisis presents opportunity – and pitfalls – for Joe Biden

Can the White House navigate a bipartisan course or will unity in DC break down, asks John Bowden

Wednesday 09 March 2022 21:30
<p>President Joe Biden departs the White House on a visit to Texas on Tuesday </p>

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having far-reaching effects as Americans – Democrats and Republicans alike – watch the horror unfold on 24-hour TV.

In the past two weeks the brutal onslaught of Russia’s military has done what few political leaders in America, including president Joe Biden, could have hoped to do. It has pressed the pause button on bitter political divisions that have defined the nation’s capital for more than a decade.

After years of brinkmanship and brutal political fights over basic issues like funding the government, Washington looks prepared to pass without drama a massive omnibus spending bill this week – as well as roughly $14bn (£10.6bn) in aid to Ukraine and a ban on oil imports from Russia.

