We’re coming down to the wire on the question of whether the Democrats will pass voting-rights legislation under Joe Biden’s administration.

The president is approaching the end of his first year in office. Technically speaking, Biden will be president for the next three years, but even the most optimistic of Democrats is looking at the 2022 midterms as a major minefield for the party, which cannot afford to drop a single net seat in the Senate without losing control of the chamber.

That means they have another 12 months, optimistically, to pass voting-rights legislation, and less than that if they want it to be in effect before the 2022 midterms.