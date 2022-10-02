On Voices, we kicked off our Black History Month series this October with the Premier League footballer Danny Welbeck. He wrote about the importance of having Black role models and sporting heroes while growing up as a young Manchester United fan – and why Black History Month matters to him in 2022.

On Sunday, we featured a piece by Loose Women’s Kéllé Bryan, examining the increased visibility of Black talent across creative industries and looking back over her own career in music, presenting, acting and business.

Over the course of Black History Month 2022, we have an amazing line-up of inspirational Black British voices to share with you, including Diane Abbott MP, author Marcus Ryder MBE, broadcaster and swimming world record holder Ayo Akinwolere, radio presenter DJ Spoony, and our dedicated race correspondent, the brilliant, award-winning Nadine White, among others.