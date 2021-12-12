The enduring myth of the ‘stalking horse’ candidate

The prime minister will not be brought down by a no-hope candidate triggering a serious leadership challenge, writes John Rentoul

Sunday 12 December 2021 00:01
<p>The Tory leadership election rules were changed in 1998, meaning that Johnson’s hypothetical deposition will not involve a ‘stalking horse’ </p>

(AFP/Getty)

One of the ways in which the fall of Margaret Thatcher continues to cast its shadow over British politics is through the enduring myth of the “stalking horse” in leadership elections.

The first intimation of her political mortality came 32 years ago in 1989, when Sir Anthony Meyer, a pro-European backbencher, stood against the prime minister for the leadership of the party. He knew he could not win, but he hoped that his challenge would encourage Michael Heseltine to join the contest.

Hence the term “stalking horse”, from the phrase referring to a hunter hiding behind a horse to get near to their prey. Sir Anthony hoped his candidacy would exploit the turmoil caused by Nigel Lawson’s resignation as chancellor, primarily over the European issue, and pave the way for the real threat to Thatcher to make his move.

