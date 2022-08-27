One of Boris Johnson’s defence mechanisms is that he can always pretend to be joking. He was one of three politicians who recorded farewell messages for Vanessa Feltz on her last day at BBC Radio London – the others were Ed Davey for the Liberal Democrats and Dawn Butler for Labour.

I couldn’t believe my ears when the actual prime minister said: “I hope no sinister forces have conspired to force you to step down from your crucial position in national life.”

This was obviously a joke-like reference to his own situation. (Feltz’s is rather different, as she is going on to a bigger job as a presenter on Talk TV.) If he were challenged about it, he would presumably deny that the parliamentary Conservative Party is in the grip of “sinister forces” that pushed him out of the office it was his destiny to hold.