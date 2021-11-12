Along with the arcane details of the rules on MPs’ second jobs, the mind-boggling puzzle which has been bending the brains of journalists and MPs in Westminster this week boils down to a simple question: what on earth did Boris Johnson think he was doing?

This was the week, after all, which he had lined up as his moment to be hailed as the saviour of the world by securing a big deal on climate change at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Instead, TV viewers from around the globe were presented with the unedifying spectacle of a British prime minister – in a press conference abruptly truncated after just 22 minutes – being repeatedly asked to apologise for trying to undermine his own country’s democratic procedures and being forced to declare to the millions watching that the UK is not a corrupt country.