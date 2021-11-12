Editor’s Letter

What on earth was Boris Johnson doing? That’s the question every journalist was asking this week

Instead of being hailed as the saviour of the world at Cop26, the prime minister involved himself in an embarrassing Tory sleaze row, writes Andrew Woodcock

Friday 12 November 2021 00:01
comments
<p>For a politician who loves the chance to shine on a big stage, Boris Johnson seems to have been remarkably insouciant about preparing the ground for his big moment</p>

For a politician who loves the chance to shine on a big stage, Boris Johnson seems to have been remarkably insouciant about preparing the ground for his big moment

(AP)

Along with the arcane details of the rules on MPs’ second jobs, the mind-boggling puzzle which has been bending the brains of journalists and MPs in Westminster this week boils down to a simple question: what on earth did Boris Johnson think he was doing?

This was the week, after all, which he had lined up as his moment to be hailed as the saviour of the world by securing a big deal on climate change at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Instead, TV viewers from around the globe were presented with the unedifying spectacle of a British prime minister – in a press conference abruptly truncated after just 22 minutes – being repeatedly asked to apologise for trying to undermine his own country’s democratic procedures and being forced to declare to the millions watching that the UK is not a corrupt country.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments