When a political scandal is mocked by Ant and Dec – MPs start to worry

Reporters at Westminster find it ever easier to elicit disobliging off-the-record comments from Tory backbenchers about Boris Johnson, writes Andrew Woodcock

Friday 10 December 2021 00:00
Comments
<p>When the tide turns any leader can be swept aside, no matter their achievements</p>

When the tide turns any leader can be swept aside, no matter their achievements

(PA)

This week I’ve found myself in the peculiar position of reporting on Westminster rumours about the removal of a prime minister who by all rights ought to be absolutely secure in his position.

Elected less than two years ago on a landslide and sitting on a comfortable 79-seat majority, with Brexit delivered and a successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign, Boris Johnson would normally be expected to be unshakeable as Tory leader and PM.

Keir Starmer may have upped his game and hoisted Labour a few points ahead of the Conservatives in the polls, but that is only to be expected midway between general elections. Around this point in his stint as leader, Ed Miliband briefly enjoyed a 12-point advantage over David Cameron, only to collapse to defeat at the ballot box two years later.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in