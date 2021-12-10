This week I’ve found myself in the peculiar position of reporting on Westminster rumours about the removal of a prime minister who by all rights ought to be absolutely secure in his position.

Elected less than two years ago on a landslide and sitting on a comfortable 79-seat majority, with Brexit delivered and a successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign, Boris Johnson would normally be expected to be unshakeable as Tory leader and PM.

Keir Starmer may have upped his game and hoisted Labour a few points ahead of the Conservatives in the polls, but that is only to be expected midway between general elections. Around this point in his stint as leader, Ed Miliband briefly enjoyed a 12-point advantage over David Cameron, only to collapse to defeat at the ballot box two years later.