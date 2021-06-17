Aspirant politicians tend to enter the trade with grand dreams – to feed the world, end poverty, make their country prosperous – but in reality the job can end up being a lot more mundane. The past week has been an object lesson in that truth.

When a young Boris Johnson declared his ambition to be “world king”, last weekend’s G7 summit in Cornwall may well have been what he had in mind – presidents and prime ministers from around the world beating a path to his door, promises to vaccinate the world and solve climate change, David Attenborough beamed in by video link, the Queen cutting a cake with a sword!

Equally, while no one would wish the Covid pandemic on the world, every would-be PM must have imagined themselves taking the helm to steer the country through the stormy seas of national emergency.