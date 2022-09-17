One of the commentators on the Queen’s last days seemed familiar. Blonde hair, trademark pauses and repetitions. He spoke about how “bright” and “focused” she had been at their last meeting, two days before she died.

It was like watching a documentary in which half-forgotten dignitaries had been dug out from retirement to offer their great thoughts. Notionally, he was prime minister until 11 days ago, but he seemed to have checked out long before that, even before his “Hasta la vista, baby” in the House of Commons two months ago. And since then he has been on holiday and parliament has been in recess, while all the attention of the political classes was on the two contenders for the Conservative leadership.

Then the death of the Queen was one of those firebreak moments in which the national memory banks were wiped, and suddenly Boris Johnson seems to belong to a different era. He paid tribute to Her Majesty in the Commons on the day after her death, winning the kind of praise that is reserved for harmless elder statespeople on their way to becoming national treasures.