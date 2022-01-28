The interminable wait for Sue Gray’s report has allowed time to focus Tory MPs’ minds, and increasingly the issue they are discussing is not parties and cake, but the long-term damage to Boris Johnson as a brand.

Johnson was voted into office with a record of gaffes, lies and sackings that would have felled the career of most politicians. But when this was pointed out to Conservatives at the time, they would smile and say that you didn’t understand – all this stuff was already “priced in” and wouldn’t affect voters’ feelings for him.

Everybody knew about the scrapes Boris had gotten into and they’d decided to overlook them, was the argument. Another infidelity here or grossly offensive comment there would make no difference because his image as a naughty schoolboy figure was already the settled view of a public eager to be entertained and enthused by him.