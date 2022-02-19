For a few days last month, it looked as if Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister was more likely than not to come to an abrupt end. If Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating lockdown gatherings, had published her original report, it would probably have triggered the 54 letters from Conservative MPs demanding a vote of confidence in their leader, which I thought he was likely to lose.

He was saved by the intervention of the police, which should have made his position more difficult but it bought him time. Now it seems less certain that, even if the police say they think he broke the law, the 54 letters will be sent. A defiant tone, a foreign crisis and, crucially, a slight recovery in the opinion polls have steadied Tory nerves.

At which point the caravan of media speculation moves on to the next checkpoint. If the prime minister survives the issuing of fixed penalty notices, it is said, Tory plotters will try to get rid of him after the local elections in May.