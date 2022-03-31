Whenever you hear a government minister talking about energy, you know you won’t have to wait long before they start boasting about the UK’s “world-beating” offshore wind industry.

It was the same this week, when Boris Johnson excitedly told MPs on the Commons Liaison Committee: “Renewables are fantastic and offshore wind – and I stress offshore wind – I think has massive potential.”

And indeed, in terms of gigawatt production capacity, Britain ranks top in the global rankings, despite fierce competition in recent years from China.