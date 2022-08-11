With Britain standing at a moment of crisis, and clamour growing on every side for action to stop the nation’s old and vulnerable from freezing this winter, one voice has remained virtually silent – that of the UK government.

And it looks like the government is going to be essentially silent for at least another three weeks, as Boris Johnson has said there will be no major tax and spending announcements until a new prime minister arrives to replace him.

With Mr Johnson apparently in holiday mode, and his ministers seemingly unable to do anything more than mind the shop, it is becoming ever more evident that the sclerotic process of the Conservative leadership election is leaving a void where a government should be.