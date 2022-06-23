We all know Boris Johnson says odd things from time to time. It’s part of a carefully crafted political persona that seems to go down well with a lot of voters – at least until he starts chuntering about Peppa Pig to the Confederation of British Industry.

But this week I came across an intriguing theory that has made me completely rethink the way I look at the PM’s peculiar use of anecdotes and allusions. It comes from Gareth Morgan of Liberty Marketing Group, who used an article for Open Democracy to analyse some of Mr Johnson’s comments from a digital marketing perspective.

He started with the prime minister’s admission that, when working from home, he finds himself easily distracted by the urge to go to the fridge and eat some cheese.