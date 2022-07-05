Boris Johnson’s latest phone call to Ukraine’s President Zelensky on Tuesday came as little surprise.

The disaster-prone, accident-prone (and just plain atrocious) Johnson resorted to his traditional playbook of once again trying to portray himself as a world leader, a serious man for serious times, deflecting from events as Westminster burned around him, set alight by his own lies and inadequacies.

No doubt the call was warmly received as Zelensky may be the last person in Europe who is pleased to hear from Boris Johnson. It did though bring to mind a recent pub discussion about the permanency, or not, of world leaders.