As he sat back for take-off en route to America, who would be surprised if the thought consuming Boris Johnson’s mind was: “This is a bit more like it.”

At last, 26 months after getting elected as prime minister, the job is starting to look like what he dreamed of as a child when he declared his ambition to be “world king”.

His very own plane, newly repainted in Union Jack livery! The centre of attention as he leads the fight to save the world from climate change! Charming TV hosts with that Hugh Grant schtick that the Americans love so much! And a coveted date at the White House, where he can barely fail to shine alongside bumbling old Joe Biden!