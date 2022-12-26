It is one of the traditions of the football calendar that fans look forward to the most. One of the few relics of the game’s past to remain untouched, Boxing Day sees teams up and down the country, from the Premier League to non-league, all play on the same day.

The day after Christmas in 2022, however, is like none we have ever seen before.

While the festive fixture schedule remains a favourite with supporters it is often seen as a chore for managers and players, the stresses of the modern TV-centric game never more pressing than they are between Christmas and New Year.