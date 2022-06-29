These editor’s letters are designed to give you a look inside The Independent’s newsroom, through the eyes of an editor. There’s just one problem today – I haven’t been in our New York City newsroom for almost a month.

I wasn’t on the steps of the Supreme Court interviewing protesters; I wasn’t on the press bench at the courthouse as Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison; and I wasn’t scribbling away on Capitol Hill as Trump bombshells dropped.

Instead, I was sipping some mai tais on a break in Hawaii – I assumed June was going to be a quiet news month...