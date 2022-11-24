This has been a quiet week at Westminster, but weirdly it feels as though it may also have been a very significant one for the future of British politics.

With the autumn statement out of the way, politicians and observers had the chance to stand back and view the state of the terrain after a tumultuous few months of resignations, coups, financial shocks and new austerity.

And bizarrely what they have seen re-emerging as a big feature of the new political landscape is an old familiar beast we all thought we had put behind us – Brexit.