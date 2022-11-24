Jump to content

Sooner or later, our politicians are going to have to do something about Brexit

This week has shown that the Europe debate is not over. Brexit has not ‘got done’, writes Andrew Woodcock

Andrew Woodcock
Thursday 24 November 2022 21:30
Opinion polls showed an ever-growing majority believing Brexit has been bad for the country

Opinion polls showed an ever-growing majority believing Brexit has been bad for the country

(EPA)

This has been a quiet week at Westminster, but weirdly it feels as though it may also have been a very significant one for the future of British politics.

With the autumn statement out of the way, politicians and observers had the chance to stand back and view the state of the terrain after a tumultuous few months of resignations, coups, financial shocks and new austerity.

And bizarrely what they have seen re-emerging as a big feature of the new political landscape is an old familiar beast we all thought we had put behind us – Brexit.

