Sooner or later, our politicians are going to have to do something about Brexit
This week has shown that the Europe debate is not over. Brexit has not ‘got done’, writes Andrew Woodcock
This has been a quiet week at Westminster, but weirdly it feels as though it may also have been a very significant one for the future of British politics.
With the autumn statement out of the way, politicians and observers had the chance to stand back and view the state of the terrain after a tumultuous few months of resignations, coups, financial shocks and new austerity.
And bizarrely what they have seen re-emerging as a big feature of the new political landscape is an old familiar beast we all thought we had put behind us – Brexit.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies