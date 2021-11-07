We are not going to trigger Article 16 today, said David Frost on Friday. Lord Frost is a cabinet minister and chief negotiator of Task Force Europe, to give him his official title. He negotiated Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement in 2019 and the UK-EU trade agreement in 2020, two long sets of talks conducted in the shadow of British threats to walk away in a no-deal exit.

The first time, Johnson and Frost said they were prepared to leave the EU without an agreement, which would have meant immediate tariff barriers to trade between the UK and the EU. That was averted when parliament voted for the withdrawal agreement after the election.

Then a no-deal scenario loomed again, as the post-Brexit transition period was due to expire at the end of last year. If the two sides had failed to agree the trade treaty, those tariff barriers would have gone up after all on 1 January. That, too, was averted, with a day to spare, when parliament voted for the Trade and Cooperation Agreement on 30 December last year.