Brexit is back and in time for another Christmas of fraught negotiations over Northern Ireland
The European Commission vice president’s statement that he would be ‘very happy if we can start the new year with new agreements in place’ will have made hearts sink, writes Andrew Woodcock
For Brexit-watchers, this week has been a severe case of deja vu.
After five long and weary years, we thought that – if it achieved little else of value – Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal had at least knocked firmly on the head all future debate about level playing fields and governance arrangements and maximally-facilitated border checks.
And yet, here we are again with negotiations on the Northern Ireland protocol restarting and officials already looking down the barrel of a second Christmas in succession being wrecked by last-minute wrangling on a deal.
