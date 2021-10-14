For Brexit-watchers, this week has been a severe case of deja vu.

After five long and weary years, we thought that – if it achieved little else of value – Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal had at least knocked firmly on the head all future debate about level playing fields and governance arrangements and maximally-facilitated border checks.

And yet, here we are again with negotiations on the Northern Ireland protocol restarting and officials already looking down the barrel of a second Christmas in succession being wrecked by last-minute wrangling on a deal.