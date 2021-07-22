Editor’s Letter
The Capitol riot may have ended but the circus around it is far from over
What’s that? Partisan point-scoring and political manoeuvering threatening to sink a genuine investigation into the 6 January insurrection? Who’da thunk it, writes Harriet Sinclair
The select committee set to look into the Capitol riot had not so much as scheduled its first meeting before it completely crumbled.
Words of unity and progress spoken in the wake of the deadly insurrection on 6 January that left five people dead, scores injured, and lawmakers in fear for their lives have quickly been forgotten in favour of partisan point-scoring and political manoeuvering.
This is, of course, not at all surprising given the limited appetite of Republicans to properly investigate the riot – the incitement of which led to the second impeachment of former president Trump, whose stooges and sycophants still claim a disquieting chunk of the party.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies