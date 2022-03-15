A deeply political visit to the Caribbean for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The royals will arrive in the region just four months after Barbados removed the Queen – William’s grandmother – as head of state, writes David Harding

Tuesday 15 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The visit is also the first by the couple to the Caribbean since the explosion of global Black Lives Matter protests</p>

The visit is also the first by the couple to the Caribbean since the explosion of global Black Lives Matter protests

(PA)

Empires – despite the efforts of some, as we are seeing right now – fade into history.

This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head to the Caribbean for a seven-day trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. It promises to be the usual mix of cheesy photoshoots and solemn handshakes, and will include a celebration of “the seminal legacy of Bob Marley”. But it will also be a deeply political trip.

The royals are visiting the Caribbean at an especially sensitive time. They will arrive in the region just four months after Barbados removed the Queen – William’s grandmother – as head of state. And now Jamaica is being urged to follow suit.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in