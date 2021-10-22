Some good news today for those who use the subtitles service on Channel 4 – with the broadcaster announcing it will be restored to high-profile programmes after weeks of disruption.

The Great British Bake Off and The Last Leg – as well as live television including Channel 4 News and F1 racing – will gain subtitles initially, with the service starting to reappear for viewers on Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview. The outage started after fire-suppression devices destroyed hard disks at a west London broadcasting centre at the end of September. The issues have affected a number of channels, including BBC output and Channel 5, but this particular issue at Channel 4 – which has also affected audio description and sign-language services – has been one of the longest lasting.

Freesat viewers are still out of luck until Channel 4 finishes testing a new system, and the same goes for audio description and sign-language services. So it isn’t all good news, but at least things are moving in the right direction.