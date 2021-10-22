Some light at the end of the tunnel for frustrated Channel 4 viewers
With disruption to subtitle, audio description and sign language services since the end of September, we finally have some good news, writes Chris Stevenson
Some good news today for those who use the subtitles service on Channel 4 – with the broadcaster announcing it will be restored to high-profile programmes after weeks of disruption.
The Great British Bake Off and The Last Leg – as well as live television including Channel 4 News and F1 racing – will gain subtitles initially, with the service starting to reappear for viewers on Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview. The outage started after fire-suppression devices destroyed hard disks at a west London broadcasting centre at the end of September. The issues have affected a number of channels, including BBC output and Channel 5, but this particular issue at Channel 4 – which has also affected audio description and sign-language services – has been one of the longest lasting.
Freesat viewers are still out of luck until Channel 4 finishes testing a new system, and the same goes for audio description and sign-language services. So it isn’t all good news, but at least things are moving in the right direction.
