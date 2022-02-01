Aimlessly waiting for a train at the Paris Metro station, Charonne, I spotted a tiny commemorative plaque tucked at the end of a platform.

I went to look – just to practise my rubbish French – but what I read made me miss my train. Just a few sentences were engraved on the slate-coloured memorial but with each one, the mood got increasingly grimmer.

A demonstration by left-wing protesters had taken place, it read, in the 11th arrondissement, where Charonne is located, in the last days of Algeria’s war of independence from colonial France in 1962. At the very bottom of the plaque were nine names – the names of people who died on the very spot where I was standing.