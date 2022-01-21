For high drama in the Commons chamber, not much beats a defection, and Christian Wakeford’s leap from the Conservatives to Labour was no exception. The Bury South MP, sporting a Union flag mask, was led to his new place on the opposition benches to roars of approval from Labour MPs and welcomed with relish by Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) began.

Crossing the floor is rare enough in Westminster to be treated as a spectacular coup by the new MP’s party, who will often have spent months identifying possible targets among disgruntled opponents and coaxing them to their new home.

And while the spurned party will of course feign indifference – Tory backbencher Lee Anderson’s response to Wakeford’s move was simply “good riddance to bad rubbish” – there’s no doubt that the loss of an MP is seen as a sign of a leader’s crumbling authority. A defector may be a rat to former colleagues, but rats only leave ships which are sinking, Westminster sages note.