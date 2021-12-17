Christmas is drawing near – these are the books to get for the political obsessive in your life

For political correspondents, of course, the experience of devouring such tomes is rather different from the regular reader, writes Andrew Woodcock

Friday 17 December 2021 00:01
Comments
<p>Michel Barnier’s ‘My Secret Brexit Diary’ deserves your prolonged attention</p>

Michel Barnier’s ‘My Secret Brexit Diary’ deserves your prolonged attention

(AFP/Getty)

As Christmas draws near, I’ve been getting a few requests from friends for tips on books I’d recommend for the stockings of politically-minded friends and relatives.

For political correspondents, of course, the experience of devouring such tomes is rather different from the regular reader.

When not serialised before publication, biographies by Westminster big-hitters and exposés by investigative reporters tend to be scoured in a frenzied rush for the jaw-dropping nuggets which will produce a headline, rather than perused in leisurely fashion for their quality of thought or prose style. Indexes are often the first pages we turn to in our hunt for a story.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in