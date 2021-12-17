As Christmas draws near, I’ve been getting a few requests from friends for tips on books I’d recommend for the stockings of politically-minded friends and relatives.

For political correspondents, of course, the experience of devouring such tomes is rather different from the regular reader.

When not serialised before publication, biographies by Westminster big-hitters and exposés by investigative reporters tend to be scoured in a frenzied rush for the jaw-dropping nuggets which will produce a headline, rather than perused in leisurely fashion for their quality of thought or prose style. Indexes are often the first pages we turn to in our hunt for a story.