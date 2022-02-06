Who is the next leader of the post-Corbyn left?

The Corbynite left is splintering, less than two years after losing control of the Labour Party. “They’re saying it isn’t a splinter group but it is,” said a source to Sienna Rodgers, the editor of Labour List, about the formation of a group of MPs called “New Left”.

The group includes the only two Corbynites who are left on Keir Starmer’s front bench: Olivia Blake and Sam Tarry. The way in which Jeremy Corbyn and his supporters have marginalised themselves since Starmer became leader is either one of the most surprising or one of the least surprising plot twists since April 2020, depending on your point of view.

They argue that they have been pushed out, or witch-hunted, but a more disciplined approach and some tactical apologies would probably have kept Corbyn in the parliamentary party and Rebecca Long-Bailey in the shadow cabinet. Instead, they have all gone, while the Socialist Campaign Group, the ancient faction founded to keep the flame alive in the wake of Tony Benn’s defeat in the 1981 deputy leadership election, is riven by splinterers.