MPs might be on summer break, but Boris Johnson and co have a lot of work to do
There are clearly a number of issues regarding the Covid pandemic that need dealing with – from vaccine passports, to the ‘pingdemic’ and rising cases, writes Chris Stevenson
With the summer recess beginning for MPs this week, it is hard not to think about the big tasks that the government faces – although some will have to wait until after the House of Commons returns in September.
As my colleague Andrew Grice writes, confirmation of a national insurance rise won’t happen until the autumn, but funds raised will be aimed at the social care sector.
Although, as Andrew also makes clear, there are some concerns that it will have to share the billions of pounds raised with the NHS. The social care sector needs support, and it cannot be lost sight of in the coming months.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies