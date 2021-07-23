With the summer recess beginning for MPs this week, it is hard not to think about the big tasks that the government faces – although some will have to wait until after the House of Commons returns in September.

As my colleague Andrew Grice writes, confirmation of a national insurance rise won’t happen until the autumn, but funds raised will be aimed at the social care sector.

Although, as Andrew also makes clear, there are some concerns that it will have to share the billions of pounds raised with the NHS. The social care sector needs support, and it cannot be lost sight of in the coming months.