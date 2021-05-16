S

o here we go: another step along the government’s roadmap aiming for the end of lockdown.

There has been plenty of talk from readers as they share their thoughts on the latest Covid-19 variant. You can see the two sides of the debate on our letters page, and it is clear that feelings are running high. Some are deeply concerned by the way things have been handled, while others are desperate for the new variant not to have an effect on the remaining timeline for ending lockdown.

In Voices, Amy Nickell has written about how she is looking forward to things like going to the cinema again, while James Moore wrote on Saturday about the caution he feels over the latest measures. I'm sure this is being replicated across the country, with some people overjoyed to be moving towards the freedom promised (for now at least) in June, and some who would prefer to be moving a little slower.