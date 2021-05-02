T

he fact that the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has said the UK is “in a good position” to “get life back as close to normal as possible” by the end of June is good news.

It follows the same “mood music” the government has been playing for a while, but it is always reassuring to hear positive talk after some many months without much of it. Yes, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, has had a tendency at time during the past 12 months to paint a picture that appeared far rosier than reality – but the vaccine rollout has been an important success.

Some may have winced at Raab's suggestion that some Covid-19 safeguards will need to remain in place when the roadmap out of lockdown is due to end. Speaking to the BBC, Raab said that no decision had been made, but that possible measures could revolve around the use of social distancing or the wearing of masks.