Editor’s Letter

We cannot fight Covid while hoarding vaccines

Vaccine inequity will prolong the pandemic; we have to make sure as many people as possible globally are vaccinated in 2022, writes Bel Trew

Wednesday 29 December 2021 21:30
Comments
<p>A nurse administers a vaccine in Angola – only 7.5 per cent of the African continent is fully vaccinated </p>

A nurse administers a vaccine in Angola – only 7.5 per cent of the African continent is fully vaccinated

(AFP/Getty)

Leaving the UK to go back to Beirut just a hair’s breadth before Christmas felt like narrowly escaping a plague island. Everyone I knew either had Omicron or had been exposed. The lightning speed of infections was frightening.

But for the fully vaccinated the main concern is inconvenience: a Christmas spent isolating, or for me, not being able to get on that plane.

In Lebanon Omicron is yet to fully take hold, but I fear for what will happen when it does – a fear I have for every part of the world suffering from crippled healthcare systems and low vaccination rates.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in