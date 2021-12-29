Leaving the UK to go back to Beirut just a hair’s breadth before Christmas felt like narrowly escaping a plague island. Everyone I knew either had Omicron or had been exposed. The lightning speed of infections was frightening.

But for the fully vaccinated the main concern is inconvenience: a Christmas spent isolating, or for me, not being able to get on that plane.

In Lebanon Omicron is yet to fully take hold, but I fear for what will happen when it does – a fear I have for every part of the world suffering from crippled healthcare systems and low vaccination rates.