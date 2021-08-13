As Covid-19 restrictions ease, there have been plenty of calls from some quarters for cities and councils to get creative in finding ways to attract people back out.

You can argue that this is exactly what Westminster City Council was doing in commissioning the now-beleaguered Marble Arch Mound. The sales pitch was great, with the design offering views of Oxford Street, Hyde Park, Mayfair and Marylebone – with the hope of getting people back into the West End and increasing footfall. The reality has – so far – turned out to be a little different.

The deputy leader of the council has resigned after the total cost for the project nearly doubled from £3.3m to £6m. Originally opening on 26 July and set to remain in place until being taken down in January 2022, tickets for the mound cost between £4.50 and £8.