The latest figures from the rail industry suggest that the number of those commuting to work via train remains at fewer than half of pre-pandemic levels.

The number of such journeys in mid-October were 45 per cent of what they were before autumn 2019, says the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). It appears that the trend for working from home that was a staple during the lockdowns forced by Covid-19 is not going away.

Commuter journeys have increased from the end of August when they were said to be at 33 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, thanks to some people returning to the office. But they are still low compared to the number of journeys for leisure, which the RDG has said are now at 90 per cent of the level they were before Covid-19 started to have an impact. Leisure is now said to account for more than half of all rail journeys