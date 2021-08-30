Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise return to Manchester United is a fascinating but challenging story to report on

News that the Portuguese superstar is ‘coming home’ requires you to stay calm, report what you know and never be afraid to change with every new twist, writes Ben Burrows

Tuesday 31 August 2021 00:00
<p>Manchester United fans celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending return to the club during Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Wolves</p>

There is nothing quite like a big transfer to get a fan’s juices flowing and they don’t come much bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

They’re even better when they come out of the blue, just as this one did on Friday afternoon.

It looked for most people’s money that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be pitching up in the blue half of Manchester, rather than the red, with much of the talk centring on a return for the Portuguese superstar to the Premier League being in the colours of United’s great rivals.

