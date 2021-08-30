There is nothing quite like a big transfer to get a fan’s juices flowing and they don’t come much bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

They’re even better when they come out of the blue, just as this one did on Friday afternoon.

It looked for most people’s money that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be pitching up in the blue half of Manchester, rather than the red, with much of the talk centring on a return for the Portuguese superstar to the Premier League being in the colours of United’s great rivals.